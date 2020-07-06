Advertisement

Madison home evacuated as crews fight fire

Crews fight house fire in Madison
Crews fight house fire in Madison(Jason Rice/NBC15)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County dispatch confirms to NBC15 that crews are on scene for a house fire in Madison.

A dispatcher says just before 11:00 p.m. Sunday night, the report came in for the porch on fire for a home on Seven Nations Drive. They said it is believed that everyone got out safely.

No word yet on what caused the fire or how much damage there is to the home, but crews do remain on scene.

This is a developing news story and NBC15 will provide updates as we learn more.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Meet the face of UW Health's COVID-19 response: Dr. Jeff Pothof

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

DNR: People trying to access natural areas closed to the public

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

MSCR modifies programs to be virtual

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Proposal for new statue on Capitol Square

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Meet the face of UW Health’s COVID-19 response: Dr. Jeff Pothof

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Caroline Peterson
Meet the face of UW Health’s COVID-19 response: Dr. Jeff Pothof

News

Community members propose African American statue stands at Capitol

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brittney Ermon
Community members propose African American statue stands at Capitol

News

MSCR alters summer programs so kids can still participate amid pandemic

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Caroline Peterson
MSCR alters summer programs so kids can still participate amid pandemic

Coronavirus

DNR: People trying to access natural areas closed to the public

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Sanika Bhargaw
'We've been hearing that it's a consistent problem, and the longer it is a consistent problem, the longer it will remain closed.'

News

Bucks forced to shut down practice facilities after receiving COVID-19 test results

Updated: 10 hours ago
Bucks forced to shut down practice facilities after receiving COVID-19 test results

News

Madison woman arrested for wrong-way driving on highway, OWI

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
A 42-year-old Madison woman was arrested Sunday morning after nearly striking a trooper and several other vehicles while driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of U.S. Hwy 12/18 near Madison, according to Wisconsin State Patrol.