Madison home evacuated as crews fight fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County dispatch confirms to NBC15 that crews are on scene for a house fire in Madison.

A dispatcher says just before 11:00 p.m. Sunday night, the report came in for the porch on fire for a home on Seven Nations Drive. They said it is believed that everyone got out safely.

No word yet on what caused the fire or how much damage there is to the home, but crews do remain on scene.

This is a developing news story and NBC15 will provide updates as we learn more.

