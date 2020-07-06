Man waiting at bus stop stabbed after refusing to give teens cigarettes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A group of teens stabbed a 50-year-old man in the head after he refused to give them cigarettes at the East Transfer Point last Friday evening.

The victim told Madison police officers that several teens approached him and asked for a cigarette. He replied that they were too young, and then tried to ignore them.

He then heard one of teens say, “Swing on him! Swing on him!” according to an incident report.

A Madison Metro driver later told officers that the suspects surrounded the victim and punched him. The driver said he tried to intervene, and that he had never seen such violence before.

Police say the suspects stole the victim's money, keys and phone. He said he had photos of his daughter in the phone and that "his whole world" and the photos are irreplaceable, according to the incident report. The suspect chased after the suspects, pleading for the phone back.

One of the suspects eventually threw the phone to him, and the victim was brought to the hospital, where he received multiple stitches to close the knife wound.

Madison police officers spotted one of the suspects trying to escape in a car. The 14-year-old was arrested and taken to the Juvenile Reception Center, where he may face the following charges: robbery with use of force, substantial battery, disorderly conduct and resisting/obstructing.

