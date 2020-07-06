Advertisement

Milwaukee Brewers release schedule for 2020 regular season

The Milwaukee Brewers have released the 60-game schedule for the 2020 regular season, starting with an away game against the Chicago Cubs on July 24.
The Milwaukee Brewers 2020 schedule
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Brewers have released the 60-game schedule for the 2020 regular season, starting with an away game against the Chicago Cubs on July 24.

The Brewers are set to play 30 home games and 30 away. Forty of those games will be against division opponents and 20 Interleague meetings with American League Central Division teams.

The 2020 regular season ends in St. Louis on Sept. 27.

Click here to see the Brewers’ full 2020 schedule.

Before the 2020 regular season starts, the Brewers are scheduled to play an exhibition game against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on July 22.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

