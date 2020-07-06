Motorcycle rider badly injured in Monroe County crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A motorcycle rider suffered serious injuries in a Monday morning collision with a pickup truck in rural Warrens.

According to the Monroe Co. Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the truck, Cory Hart, was turning left from Atwood Ave. onto eastbound CTH EW shortly before 9 a.m. when his truck struck the westbound motorcycle.

The rider of the motorcycle, Richard Gunn, was taken via helicopter from the scene to an area hospital for treatment. The Sheriff’s Office did not have an update on his condition.

Hart was not injured in the crash. The 34-year-old Warrens man was cited failing to yield when making a left turn resulting in bodily harm, the Sheriff’s Office stated.

The 25-year-old Gunns, of rural Tomah, was cited as well – for operating without a valid driver’s license.

A helicopter transported a motorcycle rider to the hospital following a crash in Monroe Co. on Monday, July 8, 2020. (Monroe Co. Sheriff's Office)

