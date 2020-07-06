Advertisement

Motorcycle rider placed in coma after Madison crash

The rider was not wearing a helmet at the time, MPD says
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A motorcycle rider was placed in a medically induced coma after being seriously injured in a crash Friday in north Madison, according to the Madison Police Department.

Its incident report indicates, the 24-year-old Madison man, who was not wearing a helmet at the time, suffered a brain bleed as a result of the wreck. MPD did not release his name.

The driver of the SUV that struck the motorcycle told investigators he was turning left from Northport Drive onto Troy Drive around 3:30 p.m. when his vision was momentarily blocked by another vehicle. He said he did not see the motorcycle until it was too late to stop.

Investigators say they’ve found no sign of impairment and they are still investigating the incident. No citations have been issued at this time.

