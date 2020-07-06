MPD: Drunken canoeist arrested after attempting to drive car

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man who appeared to have passed out drunk while in a canoe and later insisted to Madison police officers that he would not drive his car was arrested for an OWI – 5th offense.

Dane County Sheriff’s deputies initially found 48-year-old Michael L. Marks passed out in a canoe. Although Marks admitted he had been drinking, he assured law enforcement that was not the case.

“It’s not illegal to be drunk on a canoe,” said Marks, according to an incident report from MPD

Marks assured law enforcement he would not attempt to drive from Olbrich Park Beach, at 3401 Atwood Ave., and would instead take a cab, police said.

After law enforcement left, a concerned community member witnessed him get into his car. Due to concern for the children and families in the park, she called MPD.

Shortly after Marks backed out of his parking stall, an officer arrived and arrested him. This is Marks’ 5th offense of operating under the influence.

