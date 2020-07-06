MPD: Homeowner finds kitchen window shattered by gun fire
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison homeowner awoke to find a bullet hole in his kitchen window and a spent bullet on the floor Sunday morning.
An MPD incident report states that it happened around 6:30 a.m. on Joylynne Drive.
Another nearby homeowner told investigating officers that they reported hearing animated voices outside around 2 a.m. and a series of pops that sounded like a “tommy gun.” That witness first thought it was fireworks.
Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.