MSCR alters summer programs so kids can still participate amid pandemic

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison School and Community Recreation (MSCR) is putting a twist on many of its classic summer programs to make things work this year.

In a typical summer, the organization serves about 30 to 40,000 participants, according to Operations Manager Mary Roth. To meet safety guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic, most programs had to become a mix of virtual and live online activities.

“In May we canceled all of the things we had scheduled and sort of started from scratch and basically what we could do safely, what we could modify to do safely, what programs we could switch to offering virtually,” she said.

MSCR offers everything from childcare, day camps to fitness classes for all ages. Roth said they are still figuring out what the financial implications will be come the Fall, as enrollment is significantly down over the summer.

“In terms of enrollment numbers, we would be down pretty significantly because we are not able to offer some of our really high volume programs we typically offer – a really robust swimming program, or some of our sports league type programs that unfortunately, just with the safety restrictions in place, we would not be able to offer,” she said.

Many activities will be starting up again Monday, such as the Art Cart. It is a free traveling art program that visits various parks and schools throughout Madison every summer. This year, art kids will be offered to take home and complete. The Art Cart will start at Lucia Crest Park from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday. The program will continue through Aug. 14.

