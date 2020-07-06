Advertisement

Neighbors blame each other after gunshots reported on Madison’s east side

Police are still investigating.
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are investigating after 911 callers reported two vehicles racing and gunshots ringing out Sunday night.

According to an incident report, officers recovered seven shell casing in the 1300 block of Mendota Street just after 9 p.m.

Officers also interviewed a man and a woman who live nearby on East Washington Avenue. The neighbors, who are in a long-running feud, both blamed each other when officers asked who fired the gun, police said.

Probable cause could not be immediately established for the weapon’s violation, according to police.

