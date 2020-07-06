New COVID-19 cases fall, but the trend keeps going up

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The daily percentage of total COVID-19 tests that were positive slipped back into the single-digits Monday after a weekend spent north of that benchmark. Meanwhile, no new deaths were reported in the state for the third straight day.

According to the Department of Health Services daily tracker, the 484 new cases recorded Monday were the fewest in a single day since last Monday, but still couldn’t prevent the rolling seven-day average number of new cases from climbing to 572. Prior to the past week, there were only two single days in which more than 572 new cases were reported.

In all, 5,286 tests were tallied Monday, dropping the percentage of tests that were positive for the day to 9.2 percent.

The latest positive tests pushes the total number of confirmed cases in Wisconsin since the outbreak began to 32,061, of which more than 25,000, or nearly 80 precent, have already recovered. Over 3,600 people have been hospitalized by the virus.

With no new deaths reported since Friday, the number of people who have died from complications related to COVID-19 to 796.

County Breakdown

A county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19, per DHS daily report.

COUNTY CASES DEATHS Adams Co. 33 2 Brown Co. 3,049 42 Columbia Co. 101 1 Dane Co. 2,457 32 Dodge Co. 484 5 Grant Co. 177 13 Green Co. 100 1 Green Lake Co. 40 0 Iowa Co. 37 0 Jefferson Co. 291 4 Juneau Co. 43 1 Lafayette Co. 76 0 Marquette Co. 24 1 Milwaukee Co. 12,396 391 Richland Co. 15 4 Rock Co. 940 24 Sauk Co. 123 3 Waukesha Co. 1,412 39

