Same suspects believed to be involved in three separate stolen vehicle incidents

CITY OF MILTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple incidents involving stolen vehicles from the City of Milton were reported between June 30 and July 5, according to police.

According to City of Milton police, an officer saw a gray SUV driving on Parkview Drive without any taillights around 3:34 a.m. Tuesday, June 30. The officer activated his emergency lights and tried to stop the vehicle, but it sped off and could not be located.

Less than 10 minutes later, the Rock County 911 Communication Center received a call that a vehicle had stuck a house on Plumb Street in the City of Milton. The officer responded and determined the car was likely the same one that had sped off from the traffic stop earlier.

According to police, the driver and any occupants in the car fled the scene of the crash before police arrived but caused significant damage to the house. Police say the vehicle had to be towed from the scene. Police believe the occupants of the vehicle were likely injured in the accident. It was discovered that the vehicle had been reported stolen from Bolingbrook, Illinois.

At 6:30 a.m. the Rock County 911 Communications Center received a report of a stolen vehicle on Brown Drive in the City of Milton, and a call at 7:03 a.m. for another stolen vehicle on Parkview Drive in the City of Milton. According to police, one vehicle was found significantly damaged in Rockford, Illinois on July 3 and the second vehicle was found significantly damaged in Freeport, Illinois on July 5.

Police believe the occupants of the vehicle that hit the house on Plumb Street are the suspects in the other two stolen vehicle incidents.

These incidents all remain under investigation by the Bolingbrook, Rockford and Freeport Police Departments.

Police say these were crimes of opportunity as both stolen vehicles in the City of Milton were parked and unlocked with keys inside. The police department reminds residents to use sound prevention techniques and to keep vehicles and property secured.

If you can provide any information about this incident, please call the Milton Police Department at (608)757-2244 or Crime Stoppers at (608)756-3636

