Sheriff: Amish horse dies in Grant Co. roadway after collapsing from the heat

FENNIMORE TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - A horse that was pulling an Amish buggy collapsed from the heat and died in the middle of a Grant Co. highway, authorities said.

According to the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office, the horse collapsed around noon Friday in an eastbound lane of Hwy. 18, in Fennimore Township. At the time, the horse had been pulling a buggy with three people in it.

Members of the Fennimore Fire Department responded and covered the horse in gallons of water, hoping to cool it off; but the animal died at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office noted it is currently investigating the incident.

