Two occupied homes struck by gun fire on Madison’s east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison resident says a barrage of gunfire left him “pretty scared” after he discovered that his home had been hit by several bullets early Sunday morning.

According to an incident report, officers searched the area and found that the resident’s home was one of two hit by gunfire overnight. Both homes were occupied at the time of the gunfire. Police add that at least one parked vehicle was also hit by bullets.

No injuries were reported.

A crime scene investigator found 28 shell casings, from two different caliber of guns.

Witnesses also reported hearing two cars racing through the area, between 1 a.m. and 1:15 a.m. Some 911 callers first thought the gunfire was fireworks.

Later that day, gunfire was also reported on the east side while two cars appeared to be racing. And home on Madison’s east side was hit by bullets early Monday morning, the second time in days.

