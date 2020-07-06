Advertisement

Vos company received $150K-$350K in coronavirus loans

The company manufactures popcorn and popcorn supplies.
Assembly Speaker Rep. Robin Vos reacts to Tuesday night's unrest.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- A company Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos runs received between $150,000 and $350,000 through the federal government’s coronavirus small business lending program.

That’s according to lists of recipients the U.S. Treasury Department released Monday. That data shows Robin J. Vos Enterprises in Burlington received the money through the Paycheck Protection Program.

The company manufactures popcorn and popcorn supplies. Vos’ spokeswoman, Kit Beyer, didn’t immediately respond to a message inquiring about how the money was used.

The program aims to help smaller businesses and their workers weather the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

