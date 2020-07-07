Active shooter reported at California Marine base
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - An active shooter has been reported at the Twentynine Palms Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Tuesday morning.
Local media reported that a suspect was in custody. There’s been no injuries reported.
The base, renowned as the Marine Corps’ premiere training facility, is located in the California desert about 150 miles east of Los Angeles.
