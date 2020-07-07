Advertisement

Bear believed to have made a multi-state trek out of Wisconsin is tranquilized in Missouri

Wildlife officials tranquilize a black bear named "Bruno" after he wandered into a St. Louis suburb.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2020
ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Wildlife officials have relocated a black bear that had wandered into a St. Louis suburb and drew a crowd of hundreds curious to see the out-of-place animal.

The bear has been popular on social media pages for weeks as it plodded hundreds of miles from Wisconsin, through Illinois and briefly into Iowa before wandering into Missouri.

Wildlife officials say they were spurred to take action over the weekend when the bear -- dubbed “Bruno” on social media -- found itself in the Wentzville city limits and corned between Interstates 70 and 40.

Conservation officers tranquilized the bear Sunday and moved it to an undisclosed area outside of St. Louis.

The adult male bear who attracted public attention and was christened “Bruno” by social media was sedated and transported to suitable habitat outside the urban area yesterday. Learn more below.

Posted by Missouri Dept. of Conservation on Monday, July 6, 2020

