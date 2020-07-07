Lanes reopen after car fire causes Beltline rush-hour troubles

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes have reopened after a car fire blocked the two westbound left lanes on the Beltline at Park Street in Madison Tuesday afternoon.

The car appeared to be on fire for around 30 minutes, until firefighters could be seen extinguishing the burning wreck. It look about another half hour for the wreck to be completely cleared.

