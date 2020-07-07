Concern over weekend crowds at tubing business in Albany

ALBANY, Wis. (WMTV) - Concerns over long lines outside a Green County business over the holiday weekend sparked a renewed warning from public health officials.

A video posted to social media on the Fourth of July holiday is circulating online. It shows crowds lined up waiting outside S&B Tubing.

“I didn’t really notice too many people had masks on nor were they social distancing.” said Crystal, the woman who posted the video online. Crystal says she wanted to go tubing with her boyfriend Saturday but decided to turn around when she saw the long lines of people waiting to rent their equipment and lack of physical distancing.

She isn’t the only one with concerns. “Green County Public Health has received a number of messages from concerned community members regarding the crowds turning out to tube on the Sugar River,” says local public health director, RoAnn Warden.

Warden says her department has been in contact with S&B Tubing about safety concerns and plans to reach out again this week.

In Green County there are no capacity limits on businesses or mandates, but all are encouraged to practice social distancing and wear masks. Tuesday the county event launched a Mask Up Campaign. Warden says the goal of this initiative is to educate about masks, promote mask wearing, and make masks accessible. This comes as the county continues to see an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Warden says the department has encouraged S&B to move their business to online appointments to control crowds and provided other guidance.

NBC15 spoke to the owner of S&B Tubing Tuesday. She says she contacted the local health department before the business opened for the season and asked about safety precautions. She says she was given little guidance other than the suggestion for online reservations, which she says is not practical for the nature of the business.

She says customers are encouraged to wear masks and socially distance but that there’s only so much they can do to police it. She also says other tubing companies are operating similarly right now and doesn’t know why her business is being singled out. She wants customers to come and have a good time safely.

NBC15 asked the health department how their recommended safety guidance could be enforced. “If there was an outbreak of the disease that’s connected with the tubing industry, there is a local ordinance where we could impose mitigation methods on the owners,” said Warden.

Crystal says posting the video was not about blaming the business. She says this isn’t the businesses fault but that this is about people respecting one another.

“A lot of people including myself were out of work when things shut down. There’s still a lot of people out of work and it’s not going to get better until people start taking things seriously,” she says.

