Coronavirus tests soar, sending percent-positive below 4%

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a three-day stretch that during which approximately ten percent of all coronavirus tests in Wisconsin come back positive, a massive spike in total tests reported Tuesday - coupled with a flat number of confirmed cases - sent that number back down to levels more in line with recent trends.

According to the Department of Health Services daily tracker, the results of more than 12,500 tests were reported Tuesday, more than double the total of either of the last two days. Despite that jump, the 495 new, confirmed cases are only eleven more than Monday’s total. That discrepancy brought the percentage of positive tests down to 3.9 percent, which brings it within a percentage point of each of the three days last week that the number of total tests exceeded 12,000.

In all, 32,556 people have tested positive for coronavirus, nearly 80 percent of whom have already recovered.

DHS reported nine new deaths Tuesday, breaking a three-day streak in which no new deaths were reported and sending the total number of people who died from complications related to COVID-19 to 805.

County Breakdown

A county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19, per DHS daily report.

COUNTY CASES DEATHS Adams Co. 33 2 Brown Co. 3,072 42 Columbia Co. 104 1 Dane Co. 2,510 32 Dodge Co. 487 5 Grant Co. 178 13 Green Co. 100 1 Green Lake Co. 40 0 Iowa Co. 38 0 Jefferson Co. 292 4 Juneau Co. 43 1 Lafayette Co. 76 0 Marquette Co. 31 1 Milwaukee Co. 12,539 398 Richland Co. 15 4 Rock Co. 947 24 Sauk Co. 123 3 Waukesha Co. 1,429 39

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.