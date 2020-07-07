Advertisement

Coronavirus tests soar, sending percent-positive below 4%

Deaths linked to COVID-19 tops 800
(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a three-day stretch that during which approximately ten percent of all coronavirus tests in Wisconsin come back positive, a massive spike in total tests reported Tuesday - coupled with a flat number of confirmed cases - sent that number back down to levels more in line with recent trends.

According to the Department of Health Services daily tracker, the results of more than 12,500 tests were reported Tuesday, more than double the total of either of the last two days. Despite that jump, the 495 new, confirmed cases are only eleven more than Monday’s total. That discrepancy brought the percentage of positive tests down to 3.9 percent, which brings it within a percentage point of each of the three days last week that the number of total tests exceeded 12,000.

In all, 32,556 people have tested positive for coronavirus, nearly 80 percent of whom have already recovered.

DHS reported nine new deaths Tuesday, breaking a three-day streak in which no new deaths were reported and sending the total number of people who died from complications related to COVID-19 to 805.

County Breakdown

A county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19, per DHS daily report.

COUNTYCASESDEATHS
Adams Co.332
Brown Co.3,07242
Columbia Co.1041
Dane Co.2,51032
Dodge Co.4875
Grant Co.17813
Green Co.1001
Green Lake Co.400
Iowa Co.380
Jefferson Co.2924
Juneau Co.431
Lafayette Co.760
Marquette Co.311
Milwaukee Co.12,539398
Richland Co.154
Rock Co.94724
Sauk Co.1233
Waukesha Co.1,42939

