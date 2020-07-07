Advertisement

Doctors stress importance of safety during heat wave

(KCRG)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 7:58 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the streak of hot, humid weather continues, doctors are stressing the importance of having a plan if you're heading outdoors.

The UW Health Emergency Department treated a few patients for heat-related illness over the weekend.

Doctors say make a plan for the day in terms of your sun and heat exposure. If you feel light-headed, drink water, wear sunscreen as a burn can make heat-related illness worse and have a place in mind where you can take a break or get out of the sun.

“plan ahead, so you don’t have a situation where you’re calling an ambulance and going to the emergency department because you took it too far,” Dr. Jeff Pothof from UW Health Emergency Medicine said.

Pothof says it’s tricky – usually doctors would recommend people walk the mall or go to a library to get out of the heat, but COVID-19 changes everything.

Pothof says if you can socially distance and wear a mask, he’d rather you cool off in a public place than end up in the emergency room with heat exhaustion, or worse.

