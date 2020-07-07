DOJ identifies officer in officer-involved fatal shooting in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has identified the police officer in an officer-involved fatal shooting in Sheboygan on July 2.

The DOJ’s investigation says Sheboygan police officer Bryan Pray, who has 2.5 years of experience on the job, responded to a report of a man carrying weapons in the street near S. 15th Street and Illinois Avenue. Police later found that the man was carrying a pair of knives.

When he arrived, Officer Pray ordered the man, identified as Kevin O. Ruffin Jr., age 32, to drop the weapons. The DOJ says Ruffin refused to drop the knives.

The DOJ found that’s when Ruffin “advanced” towards the police officer, and Officer Pray deployed a stun gun, but the man kept advancing. Officer Pray then fired his handgun, striking Ruffin.

Ruffin died from the gunshot wound at the scene of the incident. Officer Pray was not injured during the incident.

Officer Pray has since been placed on administrative leave, as is policy for officer-related fatal shootings.

As NBC15 News previously reported, Ruffin’s family says police knew he suffered from a mental disability and that they don’t think the officer had to kill him.

Police Chief Christopher Domagalski said at the time that it was believed that Ruffin was running at a woman in the street.

