Advertisement

DOJ identifies officer in officer-involved fatal shooting in Sheboygan

The officer-involved fatal shooting at 15th and Illinois in Sheboygan, Wis.
The officer-involved fatal shooting at 15th and Illinois in Sheboygan, Wis.(FOX6)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has identified the police officer in an officer-involved fatal shooting in Sheboygan on July 2.

The DOJ’s investigation says Sheboygan police officer Bryan Pray, who has 2.5 years of experience on the job, responded to a report of a man carrying weapons in the street near S. 15th Street and Illinois Avenue. Police later found that the man was carrying a pair of knives.

When he arrived, Officer Pray ordered the man, identified as Kevin O. Ruffin Jr., age 32, to drop the weapons. The DOJ says Ruffin refused to drop the knives.

The DOJ found that’s when Ruffin “advanced” towards the police officer, and Officer Pray deployed a stun gun, but the man kept advancing. Officer Pray then fired his handgun, striking Ruffin.

Ruffin died from the gunshot wound at the scene of the incident. Officer Pray was not injured during the incident.

Officer Pray has since been placed on administrative leave, as is policy for officer-related fatal shootings.

As NBC15 News previously reported, Ruffin’s family says police knew he suffered from a mental disability and that they don’t think the officer had to kill him.

Police Chief Christopher Domagalski said at the time that it was believed that Ruffin was running at a woman in the street.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Madison police respond to multiple shots fired calls over holiday weekend

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sanika Bhargaw
In many incidents, several bullets hit occupied homes and cars. No one was hurt.

News

Multiple shots fired incidents in Madison over July 4 weekend

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Several houses and cars were hit by bullets, but no one was hurt.

News

DOJ investigating after gunshot fired inside Columbia Co. home, person dies from injuries

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
he Wisconsin Department of Justice is launching an investigation into the death of a Arlington, Columbia County man Monday.

News

Doctors stress importance of safety during heat wave

Updated: 59 minutes ago
The UW Health Emergency Department treated a few patients for heat-related illness over the weekend.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin Banker’s Association releases breakdown of Paycheck Protection Programs loans

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
According to the WBA, loans of $150,000 and more account for nearly three-quarters of the dollar volume of PPP loans.

State

Milwaukee Art Museum set to reopen July 16

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
If you’re looking for a reason to visit Milwaukee, get ready - the Milwaukee Art Museum is set to reopen to the public on July 16.

News

Brewers' Luis Urias and Angel Perdomo test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Baraboo police searching for missing 10-year-old girl

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Baraboo police need your help finding a missing 10-year-old girl last seen in the 1100 block of 12th Street around 4 p.m. Monday.

News

Be aware of sun and heat exposure

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Monona shots fired and robbery at gun store

Updated: 2 hours ago