DOJ investigating after gunshot fired inside Columbia Co. home, person dies from injuries

ARLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice is launching an investigation into the death of a Arlington, Columbia County person Monday.

A report from the DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) has found that deputies with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office were serving a writ of eviction when they heard the sound of a single gunshot round coming from a room from the home they were heading to.

Inside, the deputies found the person alone in the room with a single gunshot wound. The person died at the scene soon after despite lifesaving measures.

The DCI is now investigating at the request of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, “although the death is not known at this time to have directly resulted from an officer’s actions or omissions,” according to the DCI.

DCI is leading the investigation and is assisted by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation, according to the DCI.

