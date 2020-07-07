Family remembers Madison hit-and-run victim, police continue search for driver

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are still searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run on Madison’s East side last month.

The victim's family said he died from his injuries on Saturday.

Genuine with a heart full of gold: that's how family members are remembering Terence Logue.

“So easy to get along with, just a great guy,” Joe Logue, brother of Terance said.

Logue is one of four brothers left behind. A strong bond that is now broken.

“It has been a tough two weeks, but I’m doing all right,” Joe said.

Police said on June 21 around 8:30 a.m., a 46-year-old Madison man suffered life-threatening injuries after apparently being struck by a hit-and-run driver. It happened near Frontage Road and East Washington Avenue.

Terence Logue (Catherine Logue)

"It happened the night before, but no one was aware of it. They found him the next morning," Joe said.

Police said someone passing by spotted the injured man in a grassy area just off the roadway, and he was unconscious.

"It was a shock to everybody," Joe said.

The family said Terance was in the hospital for two weeks, and he died from his injuries on Saturday.

“He never regained consciousness,” Joe said.

Joe said his family is urging the driver responsible to come forward.

“Anyone who is involved in something like that should not be able to do it again because someone else could get hurt the same way,” he said. “He was a great guy. It’s a shame that happened like that. He had a great life.”

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the vehicle or the driver to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers (608) 266-6014.

