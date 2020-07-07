Gov. Tony Evers announces additional efforts to distribute personal protective equipment across state

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday that additional efforts will be made to distribute personal protective equipment (PPE) to schools, food processors and businesses across the state.

According to a release issued by the Governor’s office, Wisconsin Emergency Management will begin shipping more than 2 million cloth face masks and more than 4,200 infrared thermometers to K-12 public, charter and private schools throughout the state.

Also helping to facilitate the delivery of approximately 60,000 masks to local food processors and businesses is the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

“Whether it’s a school, cheese plant or restaurant, we are doing everything we can to ensure that everyone has access to the essential resources and PPE they need to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Gov. Evers. “As our economy continues to reopen, we know businesses want to protect their customers and workers, and schools across our state are preparing to reopen safely for our kids, educators, and staff, so these efforts now are critically important to ensure they have the resources and supplies they need to keep folks safe.”

A survey sent to school administrators in mid-June helped determine the interest in an allotment of PPE based on enrollment information. According to the release, at least 398 public school district, 23 charter schools and 617 private schools said they would like to receive supplies, with more supplies expected.

The shipments of PPE are intended to supplement any additional efforts districts may choose to undertake when purchasing masks or other PPE.

The Department of Public Instruction and Department of Health Services collaborated on guidance for schools related the use of cloth masks and thermometers in addition to providing supplies.

The approximately 60,000 masks for which DATCP is facilitating distribution includes 22,500 masks for the Wisconsin Restaurant Association, 22,500 masks for small grocers through the Wisconsin Grocers Association, 8,000 masks for small food processors through the Midwest Food Products Association, 2,500 masks for small cheese plants through the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, 2,000 masks for small meat processors and 2,000 masks for the Wisconsin Petroleum Marketers and Conveniences Store Association for public-facing workers.

The cloth masks and infrared thermometers were supplied by the Federal Emergency Management Agency at no cost to the state.

