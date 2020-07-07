Here is the latest Wisconsin news from The Associated Press at 6:40 a.m. CDT

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Officials say a man armed with a shotgun was killed by police as he tried to enter a Milwaukee veterans hospital. The man was stopped by Department of Veterans Affairs police outside an entrance to the Milwaukee VA Medical Center about 8:40 p.m. Monday. Authorities say police ordered the man to drop his gun, but he refused and threatened police, who fired multiple shots. VA officials say he was taken to the hospital’s emergency department, where he died. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports no one else was injured. The gunman was not identified and details about why he was at the hospital weren’t immediately released.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Health officials have confirmed nearly 500 more cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin. The state Department of Health Services said Monday that the state has seen 32,061 cases since the pandemic began in March. That's an increase of 484 cases since Sunday. The death toll has held steady at 796 since July 3, however, and nearly 80% of victims have recovered. As of Monday the state had 6,018 active cases.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A company Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos runs received between $150,000 and $350,000 through the federal government's coronavirus small business lending program. That's according to lists of recipients the U.S. Treasury Department released Monday. That data shows Robin J. Vos Enterprises in Burlington received the money through the Paycheck Protection Program. The company manufactures popcorn and popcorn supplies. Vos' spokeswoman, Kit Beyer says the money allowed Vos to keep his workers employed during what she called “uncertain times.” The program aims to help smaller businesses and their workers weather the coronavirus pandemic.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have closed their practice facility following the team’s latest round of testing for the coronavirus. Bucks officials confirmed Sunday that they had closed the facility and that they aren’t planning to reopen it before leaving for Florida on Thursday to prepare for the NBA’s resumption of the season at Walt Disney World. The Bucks owned an NBA-leading 53-12 record when play was suspended in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Their magic number for clinching the Eastern Conference’s top seed in the playoffs is two as they chase their first NBA title since 1971.