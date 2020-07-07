Here is the latest Wisconsin news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. CDT

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Officials say a man armed with a shotgun was killed by police as he tried to enter a Milwaukee veterans hospital. The man was stopped by Department of Veterans Affairs police outside an entrance to the Milwaukee VA Medical Center about 8:40 p.m. Monday. Authorities say police ordered the man to drop his gun, but he refused and threatened police, who fired multiple shots. VA officials say he was taken to the hospital’s emergency department, where he died. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports no one else was injured. The gunman was not identified and details about why he was at the hospital weren’t immediately released.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Health officials have confirmed nearly 500 more cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin. The state Department of Health Services said Monday that the state has seen 32,061 cases since the pandemic began in March. That's an increase of 484 cases since Sunday. The death toll has held steady at 796 since July 3, however, and nearly 80% of victims have recovered. As of Monday the state had 6,018 active cases.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A company Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos runs received between $150,000 and $350,000 through the federal government's coronavirus small business lending program. That's according to lists of recipients the U.S. Treasury Department released Monday. That data shows Robin J. Vos Enterprises in Burlington received the money through the Paycheck Protection Program. The company manufactures popcorn and popcorn supplies. Vos' spokeswoman, Kit Beyer says the money allowed Vos to keep his workers employed during what she called “uncertain times.” The program aims to help smaller businesses and their workers weather the coronavirus pandemic.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Wildlife officials have relocated a black bear that had wandered into a St. Louis suburb and drew a crowd of hundreds curious to see the out-of-place animal. The bear has been popular on social media pages for weeks as it plodded hundreds of miles from Wisconsin, through Illinois and briefly into Iowa before wandering into Missouri. Wildlife officials say they were spurred to take action over the weekend when the bear — dubbed “Bruno” on social media — found itself in the Wentzville city limits and corned between Interstates 70 and 40. Conservation officers tranquilized the bear Sunday and moved it to an undisclosed area outside of St. Louis.