Mackinac Bridge sees 61,827 cars cross during Fourth of July weekend
The Mackinac Bridge saw 61,827 cars cross the bridge between Friday, July 3 and Sunday, July 5.
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Mackinac Bridge saw 61,827 cars cross the bridge between Friday, July 3 and Sunday, July 5.
That is 92.6% of the 66,765 cars that crossed into the U.P. last year during the same three day time span.
The Mackinac Bridge Authority tells TV6 & FOX UP that these numbers are unaudited. They also note that it is hard to compare numbers with the holiday falling on a weekend for the first time in five years.
Lately, the Bridge Authority says they have been seeing 85% of normal traffic.
Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.