Advertisement

Madison and Dane Co. to require masks indoors starting next week

Photo courtesy: MGN.
Photo courtesy: MGN.(KKTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new Public Health Madison and Dane County order will require nearly everyone in the county to wear a mask while indoors when people other than other household members are present.

The order is set to go into effect at 8 a.m. on Monday, July 13, the agency said in a statement announcing the move. It applies to everyone over the age of five.

The agency explained that “per the order, people must wear a face covering that covers their nose and mouth when in public, which includes in businesses, health care settings, waiting in line, and on public transportation.”

Someone who cannot wear a mask because of a condition or disability is asked to see if they business can provide reasonable accommodation, such as curbside pickup or delivery.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Volunteers join search for missing Baraboo girl; Here’s how to register

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Volunteers flocked to the Baraboo Civic Center on Tuesday morning to help search for Kodie Dutcher, the missing 10-year-old girl who is the subject of an on-going AMBER Alert.

State

Bear believed to have made a multi-state trek out of Wisconsin is tranquilized in Missouri

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Wildlife officials have relocated a black bear that had wandered into a St. Louis suburb and drew a crowd of hundreds curious to see the out-of-place animal.

News

Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases may be driving spread, research indicates

Updated: 4 hours ago
Using existing research, scientists have found that silent transmission could be responsible for half of the COVID-19 cases.

News

Madison police respond to three shots fired calls overnight

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Allie Purser
Officers found evidence of one gunshot early Tuesday morning on the east side.

Latest News

Crime

Truck hits man setting off fireworks, sends him airborne: police

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
A man visiting from Minneapolis says he was hit by a truck Saturday night as he was lighting a firework on the side of the road.

Crime

MPD: Burglars steal car after couple forgets to lower garage after fireworks

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Burglars broke into a Madison couple’s garage and stole a purse and a Toyota Corolla after the couple forgot to lower the garage door after watching Fourth of July fireworks, police say.

Crime

Madison man arrested for hit-and-run, OWI

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
A 58-year-old Madison man is behind bars after police say he hit another driver’s car and then drove off Sunday afternoon.

News

Can your mask stop a cough?

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Remembering fatal hit-and-run victim

Updated: 14 hours ago

Local

Family remembers Madison hit-and-run victim, police continue search for driver

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Brittney Ermon
Police are still searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run on Madison’s East side last month.The victim's family said he died from his injuries on Saturday.Genuine with a heart full of gold: that's how family members are remembering Terence Logue.