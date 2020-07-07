Madison man arrested for hit-and-run, OWI

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 58-year-old Madison man is behind bars after police say he hit another driver’s car and then drove off Sunday afternoon.

Police say Russel T. Johnson, Jr. was arrested for his fourth offense drunken driving, hit-and-run and a parole violation.

Police say the hit-and-run happened at East Washington Avenue and Frontage Road around 2 p.m.

A 41-year-old Madison man told Madison police he was driving his family on the Frontage Road when the suspect's car passed him, striking and damaging the front of the victim's car.

Using the description provided by the victim, officers tracked down Johnson and arrested him in a nearby parking lot.

