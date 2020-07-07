Madison police respond to at least 14 shots fired calls over holiday weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over the July 4 weekend, police responded to over a dozen shots fired incidents across Madison, some causing damage to homes and cars.

Most incidents happened on the east and north sides of the city, including one street near La Follette High School that was targeted twice.

Gunfire hit three houses and three cars in the 4900 block of Spaanem Avenue this weekend after two shots fired incidents, one late Saturday night and one early Monday morning.

NBC15 spoke to several neighbors in the area. None wanted to go on camera, but many told NBC15 they have lived in the same house for decades and have never seen any problems. Neighbors said they were shocked that something like this happened - they described the area as a safe neighborhood where everyone looks out for each other.

Spaanem Avenue was just one area where Madison police responded to gunfire over the weekend. Acting Chief Vic Wahl estimated officers responded to at least 14 or 15 reports of gunfire.

In some cases, bullets hit multiple houses and cars. Many homeowners and their families were inside houses or cars at the time, but no one was hurt.

“Children were in these homes, and so it’s really a disturbing trend in terms of the level and severity and concentration of violence that we’ve seen, really over the last week,” Wahl said.

In all the shots fired incidents over the weekend, officers collected over 130 bullet casings.

“We’re talking about a lot of rounds being fired, some handgun rounds, some rifle rounds. If you look at last year, 2019, the whole year in terms of how many casings we recovered, it was a little less than 500, so to have 130 plus over one weekend is just really disturbing, it’s really shocking,” Wahl explained.

Police believe some of these incidents are connected, but investigations are ongoing.

“There’s a number of shootings from the weekend that as best as we can tell were related to each other and possibly retaliation between groups,” Wahl explained.

Officers are compiling more data on how many shots were fired and how much damage was caused. They hope to release those numbers Tuesday.

“Anecdotally talking to our investigators and our officers, this volume of shootings, this volume of gunshots, this volume of damage to homes and vehicles really seems unprecedented to everybody,” Wahl said.

Anyone with information or home surveillance video from any of the weekend’s incidents is being asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers by phone at (608) 266-6014, or on the web at P3Tips.com.

