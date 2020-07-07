Madison police respond to three shots fired calls overnight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officers investigated three reports of gunshots in Madison early Tuesday morning.

According to the Madison Police Department, the first call came in at 1:45 a.m. for shots fired at the intersection of Fisher Street and Buick Avenue near the Alliant Energy Center. Officers checked the area, but found no evidence of gunshots.

The same thing happened just after 2 a.m. on the west side, police went to Putnam Road for a report of multiple shots fired and found nothing. In both of these incidents, there were no injuries or any property damage.

Then around 2:30 a.m., police got another call about gunshots, this time on the east side of Madison. When officers responded to Milwaukee Street, they did find a single shell casing on the street near Andrew Way.

These reports come as MPD is investigating over a dozen other gunshot incidents over the weekend.

