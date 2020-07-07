Man accused of pointing gun at pair in downtown Madison parking lot

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two Madison men were hanging out inside their SUV in a downtown Madison parking lot of Brittingham Park Monday afternoon when a man allegedly got out of his vehicle and pointed a handgun at them.

Afraid they were about to get shot, the two men told investigators raced out of the lot, in the 800 block of W. Washington Ave., spotting a Madison Police Parking Enforcement Officer in the process. According to MPD’s incident report, the pair pointed out the suspect’s vehicle and shouted, “The dude just fired a shot!”

The PEO followed the suspect while updating responding MPD officers. According to police, he witnessed the suspect, who was reportedly wearing “American flag” shorts, exit his vehicle near the corner of S. Bedford St. and W. Wilson St., walk behind a residence and get back in his vehicle.

A police K9 discovered a loaded handgun behind the residence, the report indicated.

The suspect was identified as 53-year-old Tyrone L. Jackson. He denied having a gun but was arrested with probable cause for second degree reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct while armed and possession of a firearm by a felon.

