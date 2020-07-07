Milwaukee Art Museum set to reopen July 16

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - If you’re looking for a reason to visit Milwaukee, get ready - the Milwaukee Art Museum is set to reopen to the public on July 16.

The museum said in a release Monday that they are starting with a “gradual, phased” reopening. The museum outlines what you need to know below, copied from their website:

A Deep Clean

Robust cleaning and disinfecting

Additional hand sanitizing stations

Hospital-grade filtration in the Museum’s HVAC system

Our On-Site Staff

Face coverings

Temperature checks

Training in proper cleaning and disinfecting procedures

Contact tracing

Staggered work shifts

A Dedicated Path

One dedicated path through the first floor of the Museum that showcases favorite works and encourages social distancing

Get reacquainted with many of our greatest hits in unexpected ways, and see works that have never been on view!

A Touchless Experience

Timed ticketing to keep your Museum visit even more touchless

We’ve been touchless since 1888.

Plexiglass at our point-of-sale areas

Pop-up, temporary new store location in Windhover Hall

Expect store associates to be wearing disposable gloves—offering the same white-glove service.

Safety First

Designated time slot for high-risk visitors

Free Admission

Free Museum admission for every visitor during the first month of reopening

Thank you, presenting sponsor: The Krei Family in Memory of Melinda.

A Code of Conduct

An “I agree to remember the basics” to help protect everyone in our community: wear a mask, sanitize my hands, mind the signs, and more

Read the Code of Conduct in full.

The Great Outdoors

Activated outdoor spaces to take advantage of our Wisconsin summer and ease social distancing

Food and Beverage

Coffee to go and pre-packaged meals from Windhover Coffee

Code of Conduct - Remember the Basics

Wear a Mask and Use Hand Sanitizer

Staff and visitors will wear masks at all times while in the Museum. Hand sanitizer is available for your use before entry and throughout your visit.

Mind the Signs: Keep a Safe Social Distance

You will notice new signage to help everyone keep a safe social distance. Parking spaces and specific galleries will be blocked off. Look down to see decals to help gauge your proper distance.

Go with the Flow

We have a temporary, dedicated route through the Museum to ensure social distancing. For now, only the first floor is open to visitors. We ask that you follow the prescribed path and respect any gallery closures. Map here.

Check Yourself

Declare that you are currently not exhibiting symptoms consistent with COVID-19. If, after making this reservation and prior to your Museum visit, you become ill, please contact us at 414-224-3200 or mam@mam.org so that your reserved time can be made available for another visitor. We’re in this together.

Be Kind

Please be kind to our staff and each other. Respect the directions of the staff. We are here to help, and are looking out for everyone’s health and safety.

