Milwaukee Art Museum set to reopen July 16
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - If you’re looking for a reason to visit Milwaukee, get ready - the Milwaukee Art Museum is set to reopen to the public on July 16.
The museum said in a release Monday that they are starting with a “gradual, phased” reopening. The museum outlines what you need to know below, copied from their website:
A Deep Clean
- Robust cleaning and disinfecting
- Additional hand sanitizing stations
- Hospital-grade filtration in the Museum’s HVAC system
Our On-Site Staff
- Face coverings
- Temperature checks
- Training in proper cleaning and disinfecting procedures
- Contact tracing
- Staggered work shifts
A Dedicated Path
- One dedicated path through the first floor of the Museum that showcases favorite works and encourages social distancing
- Get reacquainted with many of our greatest hits in unexpected ways, and see works that have never been on view!
A Touchless Experience
- Timed ticketing to keep your Museum visit even more touchless
- We’ve been touchless since 1888.
- Plexiglass at our point-of-sale areas
- Pop-up, temporary new store location in Windhover Hall
- Expect store associates to be wearing disposable gloves—offering the same white-glove service.
Safety First
- Designated time slot for high-risk visitors
Free Admission
- Free Museum admission for every visitor during the first month of reopening
- Thank you, presenting sponsor: The Krei Family in Memory of Melinda.
A Code of Conduct
- An “I agree to remember the basics” to help protect everyone in our community: wear a mask, sanitize my hands, mind the signs, and more
- Read the Code of Conduct in full.
The Great Outdoors
- Activated outdoor spaces to take advantage of our Wisconsin summer and ease social distancing
Food and Beverage
- Coffee to go and pre-packaged meals from Windhover Coffee
Code of Conduct - Remember the Basics
Wear a Mask and Use Hand Sanitizer
Staff and visitors will wear masks at all times while in the Museum. Hand sanitizer is available for your use before entry and throughout your visit.
Mind the Signs: Keep a Safe Social Distance
You will notice new signage to help everyone keep a safe social distance. Parking spaces and specific galleries will be blocked off. Look down to see decals to help gauge your proper distance.
Go with the Flow
We have a temporary, dedicated route through the Museum to ensure social distancing. For now, only the first floor is open to visitors. We ask that you follow the prescribed path and respect any gallery closures. Map here.
Check Yourself
Declare that you are currently not exhibiting symptoms consistent with COVID-19. If, after making this reservation and prior to your Museum visit, you become ill, please contact us at 414-224-3200 or mam@mam.org so that your reserved time can be made available for another visitor. We’re in this together.
Be Kind
Please be kind to our staff and each other. Respect the directions of the staff. We are here to help, and are looking out for everyone’s health and safety.
