MPD: Burglars steal car after couple forgets to lower garage after fireworks

(WCAX)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Burglars broke into a Madison couple’s garage and stole a purse and a Toyota Corolla after the couple forgot to lower the garage door after watching Fourth of July fireworks, police say.

Police say the car was later found, doors open and running, near the scene of a Deerfield gun shop burglary, which is being investigated by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

The burglary happened on Arden Lane on Madison’s southwest side around 7:36 a.m. Sunday.

