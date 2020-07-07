MPD calling for leads after Madison man dies from hit-and-run injuries

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police is calling for the public’s help after a 46-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run on Madison’s east side last month.

The updated incident report release by police comes just a day after NBC15 News talked to the family of Terence Logue, who died from his injured suffered in the hit-and-in last Saturday.

Logue was found unconscious along the road in the 4700 block of East Washington Avenue, either late June 20 or early June 21, police say. He was brought to the hospital with serious head injuries and in critical condition. Logue remained there for almost two weeks, until passing away last Saturday, NBC15 News first learned from Logue’s brother.

In their updated incident report, MPD said they are still looking for information regarding suspects in the hit-and-run.

NBC15 News’ Brittney Ermon talked to Logue’s brother on Monday, who said Logue “So easy to get along with, just a great guy” and that “It was a shock to everybody.”

“He never regained consciousness,” Joe Logue said.

Joe said his family is urging the driver responsible to come forward.

“Anyone who is involved in something like that should not be able to do it again because someone else could get hurt the same way,” he said. “He was a great guy. It’s a shame that happened like that. He had a great life.”

