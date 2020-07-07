Advertisement

MPD numbers show just how violent the past week was in Madison

MPD responded to more than two shots fired calls per day over the past week
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fifteen times in the past seven days, Madison police officers responded to reports of gunfire somewhere in the city. Only once last year were there more shots fired calls - in a month.

On Tuesday, Acting Police Chief Vic Wahl posted some of the preliminary numbers from a very violent week that included two deadly shootings.

In addition to the number of times gunfire erupted, the amount of shots that were fired is also staggering when compared to 2019. The 148 shell casings officers found over the past week is nearly a third of total amount recovered in all of last year (473).

“We are very fortunate more people – unintended targets, who were just living their lives – were not injured or killed,” Wahl stated. Bullets struck eight homes in the city and seven vehicles were damaged, MPD’s numbers show.

Wahl did note that recent rash of violence wasn’t unique to Madison. Across the country, other cities are seeing similar spikes, he pointed out.

Chicago, for example, suffered one of its bloodiest weekends in recent memory when 17 people were killed and another 70 wounded. In Atlanta, five people, including an 8-year-old girl, were killed in a weekend of violence that led the Georgia governor to declare a state of emergency.

“Gun violence is unacceptable and should not be tolerated in our community,” Wahl declared. He went on to urge community leaders, elected officials, and nonprofit organizations to denounce the recent rise in gunfire and to work with his department to come up with strategies for making the city more peaceful.

