‘Not a random act’: Gunshots fired into apartment just before tenant turned home

A person of interest is behind bars after a bullet crashed through a Sun Prairie resident's window Monday night.
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A person of interest is behind bars after a bullet crashed through a Sun Prairie resident's window Monday night.

Sun Prairie police said in a news release Tuesday that several shell casings were found in an apartment in the 1300 block of Sunfield Street, as well as the broken window.

Police say the gunshots were fired right before the tenant returned home, and that no one was in the apartment when the shots were fired.

No one was injured in the incident, but police say they have identified a person of interest and that that person has been detained in the Dane County Jail. The person will not be identified at this time, according to police.

A police investigation also concluded that the apartment was not the intended target. “However, this was not a random act and the intended target was in the area at the time of the incident,” according to the news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sun Prairie Police Department Non-Emergency Line at 608-837-7336, or anonymously at (608) 837-6300.

