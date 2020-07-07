Advertisement

Police investigating after human head found on the side of a roadway in Florida

Law enforcement is investigating a human head that was found on the side of a roadway in St. Petersburg.
Law enforcement is investigating a human head that was found on the side of a roadway in St. Petersburg.(KGNS)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - Law enforcement is investigating after a human head was found on the side of a roadway in St. Petersburg.

Officials are not releasing additional details at this time.

Police say they discovered the head on the roadway of 38th Avenue South between 31st and 34th Street South in St. Pete. Anyone with any information should call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.

This story will be updated as more information is received.

Copyright 2020 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Brazil's President Bolsonaro tests positive for virus, takes mask off in front of reporters

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
During an appearance on Tuesday, Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro took off his mask to show reporters that he is doing well after testing positive for the coronavirus.

National Politics

Mary Trump’s book offers devastating portrayal of president

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By LARRY NEUMEISTER Associated Press
Mary Trump is the daughter of Fred Trump Jr., the president's elder brother, who died in 1981. She has a doctorate in psychology.

National Politics

DeVos rejects part-time reopening for schools amid pandemic

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Tuesday assailed plans by some local districts to offer in-person instruction only a few days a week and said schools must be “fully operational” even amid the coronavirus pandemic.

National Politics

Biden wants US to produce more of its own pandemic supplies

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT
Joe Biden is promising to shift production of medical equipment and other key pandemic-fighting products “back to U.S. soil,” creating jobs and bolstering a domestic supply chain he says has been exposed as inadequate and vulnerable by the coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus

Brazil’s President Bolsonaro tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MARCELO DE SOUSA and DAVID BILLER
Bolsonaro confirmed the test results while wearing a mask and speaking to reporters in capital Brasilia on Tuesday.

Latest News

National

1 person injured, lockdown lifted at California Marine Corps base

Updated: 1 hours ago
The U.S. Marine Corps says a person who was surrounded by military police responding to reports of an active shooter on a California Marine Corps base has suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

News

Madison and Dane Co. to require masks indoors starting next week

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A new Public Health Madison and Dane County order will require nearly everyone in the county to wear a mask while indoors when people other than other household members are present.

National

Protective gear for medical workers begins to run low again

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By GEOFF MULVIHILL and CAMILLE FASSETT Associated Press
A national nursing union is concerned that gear has to be reused.

National

EPA approves first surface disinfectant products tested for the coronavirus

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Environmental Protection Agency has approved two products for killing the novel coronavirus on surfaces following laboratory testing.

National

Dunkin’ is closing 450 stores by end of year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The chain is focusing on larger standalone cafes.