Slain Alabama police detective had restraining order against man jailed today for capitol murder

Brandon Webster is charged with capital murder, capital murder during a robbery, and attempted murder.
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 24-year-old Montgomery man has been charged in the fatal shooting of an off-duty Montgomery Police Department detective.

Brandon Deshawn Webster is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend MPD Det. Tanisha Pughsley at her home early Monday morning.

According to MPD, Webster is charged with attempted murder, capital murder during a burglary, and capital murder in violation of a court issued protection order. The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force took him into custody, and he was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Police and fire medics responded to reports of a person shot around 2:15 a.m. Monday at house on Overview Drive in the Park Lake neighborhood. When they arrived, they found Pughsley’s body. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Montgomery Police Department said the shooting appeared to be domestic related. Pughsley, 27, wasn’t acting in her law enforcement capacity at the time of the shooting.

Court records show Pughsley was recently granted a restraining order against Webster.

The restraining order indicates Webster and Pughsley were in a current or former dating relationship at the time it was filed in June. Pughsley alleged Webster would unexpectedly come to her house, and he once hit her on the head when she was holding her godchild, causing her to drop the child.

The protection order was granted June 19 and prevented Webster from contacting, harassing, stalking, or threatening Pughsley. He was also restrained from being at the house where Pughsley was killed. The only contact they were allowed to have was over the sale of the house, which they owned together.

Pughsley had been with the department since 2016.

She earned a degree in criminal justice from Alabama State University and was a member of the bowling team. The roster from the 2011-2012 season, when she was freshman, lists her hometown as Chicago.

According to ASU, funeral arrangements haven’t been finalized.

“We offer our deepest condolences and prayers to her family and coworkers,” ASU President Quinton Ross said in a message to university students and staff.

Black wreaths were displayed on the doors to MPD headquarters Monday, and City of Montgomery flags were lowered to half staff.

“Our entire community today mourns the death of one of our own, Tanisha Pughsley. Detective Pughsley answered the call to serve, defend and protect our city,” said Montgomery Mayor Steve Reed. “We stand today with her family, friends, colleagues and all who love her, praying for comfort, peace and healing during this tragic time.”

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

