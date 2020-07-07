Advertisement

Suspect in cabaret shooting turns himself in

Another suspect remains on the run
Jaquczeas "Jaq" Antione-Amura Wiggins and Damont "Gold Mouth" Deandre Green. (Source: Janesville Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One of the two men wanted in connection with the shooting last month at a Janesville gentleman’s club that left four people injured has turned himself in.

On Tuesday, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office announced Damont “Gold Mouth” Deandre Green surrendered to authorities that afternoon and is set to appear in court the following day. The 27-year-old Green was booked on a count of attempted first-degree murder and multi-counts of first-degree reckless injury, among other allegations, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

While Green is in custody, the Sheriff’s Office is still trying to track down Jaquczeas “Jaq” Antoine-Amura Wiggins. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Luke DuCharme at 608-757-8013. Anonymous tips can also be made through Janesville Area Crime Stoppers. The Sheriff’s Office warns he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Green and Wiggins are accused going into the Blu Astor Caberet, on U.S. Highway 51, around 2 a.m. and shooting four people. Investigators say none of the people who were injured were likely the targets of the gunfire.

All four were treated at the hospital for their injuries.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

