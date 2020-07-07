Suspect ransacks Madison conveniences store during robbery

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Food and other items were left scattered across the floor of a Madison convenience store Monday night after a woman allegedly came in threatening customers and trying to rob the store.

The person working the register told investigators, the woman, Evelyn Stalling, claimed to have a gun and loudly declared, “I’m robbing this place. I’ll shout you!”

The 34-year-old Stalling then reportedly ran through the Capitol Petro, in the 1100 block of N. Sherman Ave., knocking items off the shelves and toppling displays as she stuffed items into a bag. The Madison Police Department’s incident log noted she tried to take a case of beer from a customer, “but that effort failed.”

Stalling had left by the time officers arrived, shortly after 7 p.m. However, she was reportedly nearby and officers were able to take her into custody.

