Thunderstorms cause power outages across southern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over 700 customers are out of power after severe thunderstorms rolled through Southwestern Wisconsin Tuesday evening.

According to Alliant Energy, 483 customers in Iowa County, 186 customers in Rock County, 27 customers in Dodge County, 18 customers in Sauk county, eight customers in Green County, three customers in Dane County and one customer in Grant are currently experiencing outages.

Madison Gas and Electric reports 113 customers are currently affected by power outages.

Thunderstorms are expected to roll through the area through 8 p.m.

