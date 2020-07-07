Toddler beaten to death on Chicago’s South Side, man in custody

CHICAGO, Ill. (WMTV) - A toddler was beaten to death during a domestic incident on Chicago's South Side on Tuesday, according to police.

A man reportedly punched the 23-month-old toddler several times in the face in the 4200 block of South Calumet Avenue in the Bronzeville neighborhood, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The boy was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The suspect is now in custody, according to police.

