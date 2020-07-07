Toddler beaten to death on Chicago’s South Side, man in custody
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (WMTV) - A toddler was beaten to death during a domestic incident on Chicago's South Side on Tuesday, according to police.
A man reportedly punched the 23-month-old toddler several times in the face in the 4200 block of South Calumet Avenue in the Bronzeville neighborhood, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The boy was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The suspect is now in custody, according to police.
