Truck hits man setting off fireworks, sends him airborne: police

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man visiting from Minneapolis says he was hit by a truck Saturday night as he was lighting a firework on the side of the road.

Witnesses told Madison police that the 34-year-old man was sent airborne by the impact, in the 6200 block Hammersley Road around 10:20 p.m.

Witnesses added that the truck was an older white Chevrolet pickup with a short bed.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he ended up in a body brace with several bruised ribs, according to police.

