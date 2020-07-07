Advertisement

Truck hits man setting off fireworks, sends him airborne: police

A man visiting from Minneapolis says he was hit by a truck Saturday night as he was lighting a firework on the side of the road.
(WSAW)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Witnesses told Madison police that the 34-year-old man was sent airborne by the impact, in the 6200 block Hammersley Road around 10:20 p.m.

Witnesses added that the truck was an older white Chevrolet pickup with a short bed.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he ended up in a body brace with several bruised ribs, according to police.

