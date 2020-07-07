Advertisement

UW researchers put masks to the test with cough experiment

Can your mask stop a cough?
By Tajma Hall
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -As cities and states nationwide consider implementing mandates to slow the spread of COVID-19, local researchers are testing the effectiveness of wearing a mask.

New video shows a deep dive into mask protection using a simulated cough test. UW Madison’s Engine Research Center is demonstrating how droplets from a cough travel from inside different styles and materials of masks.

UW-Madison mechanical engineering professor Scott Sanders used lasers in an experiment that simulated a cough.

“We have a mannequin that we have modified so it will produce a puff of air. In the puff of air we also include water droplets,” said Sanders. More droplets were used than a typical cough to make it easier to see.

The experiment doesn’t directly track the spread of virus particles but Sanders says the visualization will help people see the risk of the virus. “We all learn better I think by seeing something,” said Sanders.

With no mask, droplets travel more than 3 feet in front of the mannequin. Sanders says he found that wearing a mask does minimize the risk of droplets spreading. “Even if it’s not the right material, it still contains a lot of the fog that we use in the visualization to represent the droplets and the cough,” he said. The most effective was a neck-gaiter style mask but none were 100 percent effective. Sanders says even a medical grade mask is not going to stop the droplets.

He says these findings reinforce why health professionals continue urging people to take safety precautions. “Wear a mask but also whenever you can keep six foot distance from people because it’s not a substitute,” Sanders says.

As researchers continue working to learn more about how to protect ourselves, Sanders says many questions remain. “What about a mask with a face shield? Not so much coughing and sneezing but what about talking? What does the mask do for that?” said Sanders.

