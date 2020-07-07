Volunteers join search for missing Baraboo girl; Here’s how to register

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Volunteers flocked to the Baraboo Civic Center on Tuesday morning to help search for Kodie Dutcher, the missing 10-year-old girl who is the subject of an on-going AMBER Alert.

Kodie was last seen around 4 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of 12th Street, in Baraboo, and was wearing blue jean overalls at the time. She has blonde hair and blue eyes, stands 4′8″ tall, and weighs approx. 110 pounds.

Officials are still encouraging anyone who would like to aid in the search for Kodie to come to the civic center, at 124 2nd Street, to register. Volunteers are being divided into groups and are currently working on a secondary search near Kodie’s home.

Lt. Ryan La Broscian pointed out that those wanting to lend a hand do not need to come down all at once either. Especially because of the heat, they plan to rotate search teams throughout the day, so coming later in the day will allow them to do so.

I overheard the officer say there are “hundreds” of volunteers searching the area for 10-year-old Kodie Dutcher. Here is a look at the line of volunteers to check in at the Baraboo Civic Center gym ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/cL91QkufXg — Amelia Jones NBC15 (@AmeliaJonesTV) July 7, 2020

Police also listed a set of guidelines for people wanting to join the search:

Be 18 years old or older

Be in good physical condition. Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 is asked to stay home

Facemasks are encouraged, but not required

If you see or find anything suspicious, DO NOT TOUCH IT. Contact the team leader

Stay within earshot or eyeshot of the team leader

If you do find something, please keep the privacy and integrity of the investigation in mind. Do not take photographs or share details on social media or to media present. If you take photographs, your phone can be seized as evidence, they warn

#UPDATE Baraboo Police are going to speak to us at 10:30 a.m. to five an update on the search. Here are the buses lined up to take volunteers to their search locations outside the civic center ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/KGabUYGIK1 — Amelia Jones NBC15 (@AmeliaJonesTV) July 7, 2020

