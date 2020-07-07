Wisconsin Banker’s Association releases breakdown of Paycheck Protection Programs loans

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Following the Small Business Association and Treasury’s recent release of loan-by-loan information about the Paycheck Protection Program, the Wisconsin Bankers Association released Monday their preliminary analysis of loan categories of $150,00 and above in the state.

According to the WBA, loans of $150,000 and more account for nearly three-quarters of the dollar volume of PPP loans.

“The numbers show a truly impressive effort from Wisconsin’s banks on behalf of their customers,” said Rose Oswald Poels, president and CEO, Wisconsin Bankers Association. “Bankers worked around-the-clock to process these applications in addition to providing the usual economic tools at their disposal to support their communities.”

Below is a breakdown the PPP loans distributed across the state. This data follows the extension of the PPP application deadline until Aug. 8.

Number of loans issued by category

Loan category Number of loans issued $150,000 - $350,000 6,804 $350,000 - $1 million 3,874 $1 million - $2 million 1,061 $2 million - $5 million 514 $5 million - $10 million 102 Total 12,355

The most jobs retained were those is in the $350,000 - $1 million loan category with 197,889 jobs retained. The number of jobs retained in the $150,000 - $350,000 category were 166,216. Total jobs retained were 619,619.

The city that received the most loans was Milwaukee, with 1,396 loans. Madison received 865 loans.

To download the SBA Paycheck Program Level Data click here.

To read the SBA Paycheck Protection Program Loan Report Round 2 click here.

