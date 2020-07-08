Advertisement

After tragedy, Baraboo police chief urges community to take care of each other

Chief Mark Schauf noted that the pain will live on in Baraboo for a long time
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - A day after a 10-year-old girl was found dead in a rural part of Baraboo, the city’s police chief is urging his community to “care for each other.”

“Kodie deserves that from us,” Chief Mark Schauf wrote on the department’s Facebook page.

Pointing to the “shock and heartache” experienced by the community, Schauf noted that the pain will live on in Baraboo for a long time. However, he also recognized another, more positive reaction to the young girl’s disappearance: A desire to help.

MORE: Community mourns death of 10-year-old Baraboo girl at Tuesday vigil

Every person who called or reached out to us had a simple question for us, “What do you need, or what can I do?” Schauf recounted. Going forward, he encouraged Baraboo residents to look out for each other.

“Maybe we can bring the love shown for a little girl few of us knew to the greater community and be better today with hopes of a better tomorrow,” he wrote.

Schauf concluded by thanking the members of his department and the residents who gave their time and help since Kodie’s disappearance.

Kodie had gone missing Monday evening, prompting an Amber Alert late that night. Hundreds of people came out to search for her on Tuesday, discovering her body late that morning, less than a mile from her house. Authorities have yet to release the cause of death, however, her family initially expressed concern after Kodie disappeared that she may harm herself.

FROM THE CHIEF: The Baraboo community experienced a tragedy Monday that will live with us all for a long time. In a...

Posted by Baraboo Police Department on Wednesday, July 8, 2020

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Don’t name name businesses with multiple COVID-19 cases, state Chamber of Commerce urges

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The president of Wisconsin’s chamber of commerce is renewing his call for the state Department of Health Services not to publish the names of businesses traced to two or more positive cases of COVID-19.

News

ALERT DAY: Watch out for extreme heat Wednesday, before possible severe storms Thursday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Charlie Shortino
Some areas could see heat indexes over 100 degrees, before a front moves in triggering thunderstorms Thursday.

Local

Madison College offers online classes for virtual learning

Updated: 5 hours ago
The 'Digital Backpack Series' program through Madison College aims to give students and parents tools to make the most of virtual learning.

Crime

MPD: Man draws BB gun during disturbance at Warner Park

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
A 33-year-old Madison man is behind bars after police say he drew what appeared to be a handgun and pointed it at people at Warner Park Boat Launch late Sunday night.

Latest News

News

10 - MANDATED MASKS

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

10 - VIGIL PKG

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Community mourns death of 10-year-old Baraboo girl at Tuesday vigil

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Michelle Baik
Nearly 100 people attended a vigil for 10-year-old Kodi Dutcher Tuesday evening after her body was found late Tuesday morning in a rural farm area not far from her home.

Local

Columbus Common Council votes to remove Christopher Columbus statue

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The Columbus Common Council has voted 4-1 to remove a controversial statue of Christopher Columbus, the explorer the city is named after.

News

More than $160 million of Gov. Tony Evers’ biennial budget to go to transportation aid

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Local governments will receive quarterly payments this week totaling $160,249,246 from WisDOT for General Transportation Aids, Connecting Highway Aids and Expressway Policing Aids.

State

Ron Johnson says U.S. “overreacted” to the COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Sen. Ron Johnson (R - WI) says that the United States has “overacted” in its response to the COVID-10 pandemic, the D.C.-based news website Axios reports.