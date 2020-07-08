After tragedy, Baraboo police chief urges community to take care of each other

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - A day after a 10-year-old girl was found dead in a rural part of Baraboo, the city’s police chief is urging his community to “care for each other.”

“Kodie deserves that from us,” Chief Mark Schauf wrote on the department’s Facebook page.

Pointing to the “shock and heartache” experienced by the community, Schauf noted that the pain will live on in Baraboo for a long time. However, he also recognized another, more positive reaction to the young girl’s disappearance: A desire to help.

Every person who called or reached out to us had a simple question for us, “What do you need, or what can I do?” Schauf recounted. Going forward, he encouraged Baraboo residents to look out for each other.

“Maybe we can bring the love shown for a little girl few of us knew to the greater community and be better today with hopes of a better tomorrow,” he wrote.

Kodie deserves that from us

Schauf concluded by thanking the members of his department and the residents who gave their time and help since Kodie’s disappearance.

Kodie had gone missing Monday evening, prompting an Amber Alert late that night. Hundreds of people came out to search for her on Tuesday, discovering her body late that morning, less than a mile from her house. Authorities have yet to release the cause of death, however, her family initially expressed concern after Kodie disappeared that she may harm herself.

