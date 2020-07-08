Advertisement

ALERT DAY: Watch out for extreme heat Wednesday, before possible severe storms Thursday

A heat advisory is in effect for several Wisconsin counties Wednesday.
A heat advisory is in effect for several Wisconsin counties Wednesday.(WMTV)
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NBC15 Meteorologists have declared both Wednesday and Thursday Alert Days.

WEDNESDAY IS AN ALERT DAY DUE TO HOT AND HUMID CONDITIONS

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory, which will be in effect for southern Wisconsin until 7 p.m. Hot and humid conditions will continue Wednesday, and to a certain degree, through the rest of the week and into the weekend. High temperatures Wednesday will be in the low to mid-90s, with heat index temperatures near 100 degrees in the afternoon. There is no significant chance of precipitation.

High temps will be in the low to mid-90s, with heat index temps near 100 degrees.
High temps will be in the low to mid-90s, with heat index temps near 100 degrees.(WMTV)

THURSDAY IS AN ALERT DAY DUE THE THREAT OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS

An approaching cold front will trigger thunderstorm development to the west Thursday afternoon. During the day, the atmosphere will become increasingly unstable due to very warm surface temperatures and cooler air filling in aloft. Some of the thunderstorms could reach strong or severe levels. Gusty winds up to 70mph are possible. We are under a slight risk for severe weather mainly between 4 and 8 p.m.

Southern Wisconsin is under a slight risk for severe weather Thursday.
Southern Wisconsin is under a slight risk for severe weather Thursday.(WMTV)

