All Wisconsin state workers required to wear masks while indoors

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Starting next Monday, all Wisconsin state employees will be required to wear face masks at all times while indoors in state facilities.

A Department of Administration spokesperson said that the new requirement will be in effect on July 13 in all public spaces, including common spaces, restrooms, break rooms, elevators, cubicles, offices, and conference rooms.

Masks must be worn, regardless of how many people are in a room at the same time, according to the DOA.

The requirement was put in place to help stop the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin over the past few weeks.

Gov. Evers also has ordered that the state Capitol will not re-open next week as planned. The Capitol building has been shuttered since March as part of Evers’ plan to slow down the spread of the coronavirus. It was set to open on Monday. But Evers’ administration announced Wednesday the building will remain closed indefinitely

On Tuesday, Dane County announced a new order that will require masks be worn in indoor public places starting next week. Outagamie County in northeastern Wisconsin also is now requiring masks be worn while in county facilities.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.